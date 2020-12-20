Pharrell recently sat down for an interview with Drink Champs where he touched on a slew of topics. One of which was the Drake and Pusha T beef back in 2018. Pharrell confirmed in the interview, a long-standing rumor, that Drake had a deal with Adidas. However, that deal was eventually scrapped after Pusha outed the deal in “The Story Of Adidon.”

For a refresher, 2018 was the year Drake lost his feud with Pusha T. Push had dropped Daytona, where on the track “Infrared” he took shots at Lil Wayne’s career and Drake’s allegations of ghostwriting. Drake, who was preparing for an album release, sought to stir the pot a little bit by responding to Push on “Duppy Freestyle.” However, Drake mainly took shots at Kanye and name-dropped Push’s wife, Virginia Williams. This prompted Push to respond in “The Story of Adidon.” Push outed Drake’s family issues, announced that Drake had a son that he was “hiding,” and that he was going to announce his kid along with his Adidas rollout.

After that, Drake’s deal with Adidas went silent. Nobody at Adidas talked about it, and this past weekend, Drizzy’s NOCTA Nike collaboration dropped.

Pharrell is the first person at Adidas to publicly confirm that Drizzy did in fact have a deal with the German sneaker company.

“He did. He did have a deal there. But again, all of this was unbeknownst to me,” said Pharrell. “Drake told me that he had a situation there, but I didn’t know that any of this would ever come up.”

In regards to the beef, Pharrell said that seeing his longtime collaborator, Push, beef with Drake made him disappointed. He had hoped to one day produce a collaboration between them, but now that idea is out the window.

You can watch the full interview below.