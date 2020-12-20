The San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of a rebuilding campaign that might force the organization to part ways with core players.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix quoted an unnamed NBA scout this week who said that the Spurs are in “flux.” The scout also indicated that it is likely LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan get dealt with by the trade deadline.

The Spurs do not appear to be a playoff team with their current Aldridge-DeRozan core. They missed the postseason last year for the first time since 1997, finishing up with a sub-.500 record of 32-39. Aldridge is an expiring contract, owed $24 million this season. DeRozan is also in the final year of his deal and is due $27.7 million.

Moving off both players could result in acquiring assets in return. San Antonio isn’t a free agency destination, so for the Spurs to be relevant again, the team will need to draft well and rely on its culture to develop young talent.

Moving away from DeRozan and Aldridge would just speed up the process of rebuilding.