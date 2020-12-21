50 Cent Reacts to Surgeon Who Saved His Life After He Was Shot Pleading Guilty to Health Care Fraud

50 Cent was shot nine times about 20 years ago and the doctor who saved his life recently pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson virtually pleaded guilty to 56 counts of health care fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

The cardiovascular surgeon is accused of billing multiple health insurance providers like Capital Health Plan and Medicare, for procedures he never performed at his now-closed Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida.

deGraft-Johnson allegedly funneled $29 million to fund his luxurious lifestyle. He reportedly targeted elderly victims at nursing homes, churches, and at least one hospital, who were subjected to unnecessary and invasive procedures. Ultimately leaving many patients unsure about their health status. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each of the fraud and conspiracy counts, another maximum sentence of two years for the identity theft, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential fines.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in April 8, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla.

After catching wind of the news, 50 Cent reacted on his Instagram account because his name was included in the headlines. “Got D*** Doc! WTF, you got my name in this bull*** for scammer. The f***k wrong with you. LOL.”

After performing surgery and removing nine bullets from the rapper’s hand, arm, chest, legs and left cheek, the doctor sued 50 for an unpaid $32,000 medical bill.