Asian Doll is not the biggest fan of Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls’ JT as of late. On Sunday (Dec. 20) Asian took to her Twitter to get some things off of her chest. In that effort, she targeted JT and Megan Thee Stallion. It all started after Asian revealed that she was taken off of Megan’s track, “Do It The Tip” and replaced by City Girls. She played her original verse on Instagram live.

The video of Asian Doll playing her verse for Megan thee Stallion’s ‘Do It On The Tip’ that led to all this drama with JT and Yung Miami today 😭 pic.twitter.com/5kZ2m4fO3j — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

Following Asian’s Instagram Live, JT responded on IG live. This led to back and forth tweets between the two rappers.

JT speaks on Asian Doll and Do It On The Tip pic.twitter.com/L3De0DoP87 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

“Like @asiandabratt LET it go you get on the internet weekly looking for DRAMA to get posted on blogs You been salty for a while now,” tweeted JT.

The two then exchanged tweets that involved meeting for a potential fight, to Asian Doll accusing JT of having relations with Quality Control Music CEO Pee and more. JT quickly shut down the rumor with Pee. Asian even called JT a fan, which JT agreed to, but it is now something of the past. JT even mentioned that Asian is mad at the wrong person. She referred to Doll as “Salty Sodium.”

“That was 2017, let is go It’s about to be 2021,” tweeted JT. “Y’all hoes always mad at the wrong ppl & that’s the last thing ima say! Cause frfr I don’t give af bout nunna dat sh*t.”

Fans thought JT and Asian Doll were tweeting about each other after Asian Doll played her verse from Megan thee Stallion’s song ‘Do It On The Tip’ ft City Girls but it seems like a misunderstanding 😭 pic.twitter.com/Aknt7GX8aU — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 19, 2020

Yung Miami stepped in to defend JT as well but had her own Twitter back and forth with Rolling Ray from MTV’s Catfish.

In the midst of JT and Asian’s Twitter beef, Megan hopped in to clear the air.

“I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem,” tweeted the “Savage” rapper.

“When Asian got in her accident I hopped right on a plane to come see her when she go through sh*t I’m on her line… I don’t like putting my personal life on the internet because it’s PERSONAL to me,” Meg continues to address Asian Doll.

Asian responded speaking to their relationship and an expectation she had due to their friendship.

“We was real friends f**k rap, you Should’ve said some yesterday & cleared sh*t up but NO you let that hoe get in your ear & you don’t even know that hoe.”

Meg responded.

“Asian you kno me better than that you kno I don’t even like all this internet sh*t. You blow sh*t out of proportion bc you a fu*king hot head. You played the song on live that was that… what do I need to clear up? this is dumb.

“We got each other number in real life I don’t have to say nothing to nobody on an app.”

Loyalty at its finest 🤞🏽 she took a jet to support me I’ll never forget I was down on my death bed & she the only person called me making me laugh 🥺

No song or record could buy the genuine love we share 💞



We ride together we die together HOT DOLL GIRLS 4 LIFE pic.twitter.com/xYrLWpTayr — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) August 18, 2020

Megan thee Stallion comments after JT and Asian Doll’s argument.



This stems from yesterday when Asian Doll played her verse from Meg’s Do It On The Tip which eventually featured City Girls instead of Asian pic.twitter.com/Ow2mLYmjpv — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

Peep The Shaderoom for the chronological sequence of the since deleted tweets between Asian Doll, Megan Thee Stalloin and JT.

Asian defended Megan following her shooting incident that involved Tory Lanez as well. Hopefully, both women can reconcile after this misunderstanding.