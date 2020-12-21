Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By – Side B’ Projected To Be Em’s First Non #1 Album

Earlier this week, Eminem surprised his fans by dropping his Music To Be Murdered By – Side B, but the album wasn’t received as well as expected.

With features rom Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre and more, Em’s new album was expected to sell between 70K-80K in its first week, however, this woud only put Mr. Mathers at the Number 3 spot on Billboard, the worst debut of any of his projects to date.

The 16 track album, which features tracks where he apologized to Rihanna for seemingly taking Chris Brown’s side(“Zeus”) and even sent shots at Snoop Dogg.

