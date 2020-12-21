According to a report from AllHipHop, Famous Dex has checked himself into a drug rehab after several concerning images went public over the weekend, leaving fans and critics to express their concern online.

Dex posted a video on IG over the weekend, seemingly inebriated, rapping while showing off his “Sad” and “Love” tattoos. the Chi-Town emcee later posted on Twitter, “I don’t wanna smile no more,” which prompted his followers to tell him to seek help.

Dex’s Instagram page no longer has any posts available.

It has not been conformed what substance or addiction Dex, whose real name is Dexter Gore Jr. is being treated for, but Dex has been struggling with substance abuse for a good portion of his career.

Last month, NLE Choppa begged Dex’s label to get him some help, to which Dex replied, “He cares, at least somebody cares. He didn’t say nothing wrong, at least somebody cares. I just wanted to say I really appreciated the love and support, but the world on drugs and I look mighty dam fine.”