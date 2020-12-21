Famous Dex Shades Those Who Are Concerned About His Health

Over the weekend, fans and artists across Hip-Hop expressed concern over the health of Famous Dex after some troubling images were seen.

In a clip and a photo, Dex appeared unwell and fans began to ask for help for drug abuse. Dex would respond to the concerns in a video where he slurs through his statement but still calls anyone worried about his well being a “goofy ass bitch.”

“Hey fam, I really don’t need you to be saying shit like this, bro,” Dex said. “Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that’s listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthafucka that’s doing drugs. The world on drugs, you know what I’m sayin’? I used to love doing whatever.”

Famous Dex addresses the drug rumors… By saying he doesn't do drugs 😹 he also said stop worrying about him and if you're worried about him you're just a 'goofy ass bitch' pic.twitter.com/f5tdSms7hw — ^jetski!!°+ 🦋 (@lilpumpoutsold) December 20, 2020

You can see the image that startled fans below.