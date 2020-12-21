SOURCE SPORTS: James Harden Trade to Nets or HEAT Believed to be Done Before Season Starts

Believe it or not, the NBA Season kicks off tomorrow. James Harden is still on the Houston Rockets but it appears the days are numbered. Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reveals that a move to the Nets or HEAT for Harden is imminent.

“There’s been significant movement to get James Harden traded to the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat by the start of the season on Tuesday,” Esnaashari wrote.

The two teams are on Harden’s short list and could become instant favorites with the addition of Harden.

Which would you rather see? Harden with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant or with the East Champion HEAT Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.