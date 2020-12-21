Jerry Rice and Randy Moss are in the middle of a social media battle.

In a recent podcast appearance, Moss rated himself as the best wide receiver of all time, putting Rice “third or fourth.”

“I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second,” Moss said. “I would put Jerry probably third or fourth. I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political.

Those comments went down poorly with many given Rice’s longevity and consistency. Rice knows that, too, and he made the point in a since-deleted Instagram post illustrating his statistical dominance over Moss.

Jerry Rice with the ultimate clap back to Randy Moss on IG 👀😅 #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/799RECy8KQ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 19, 2020

The career stats aren’t close. Moss put up big numbers early in his career but Rice put up better numbers and have three Super Bowl rings to boast about.

Men lie, women lie, and numbers don’t. While Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game, Rice’s numbers shows why he is considered by many as the GOAT of wide receivers.