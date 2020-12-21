Lil Baby Says He “Never Wanted To Be A Rapper” In New Documentary Trailer

For someone that never wanted to be a rapper, Lil Baby has seen more success than some who have dreamed of being rap artists all their lives.

After acquiring the Artist of the Year Award from Apple Music, Lil it was revealed that the ATL based artist would be dropping a documentary about his life and career, of which he posted a clip on social media.

Lil Baby said in the doc, “I dropped out of school somewhere between ninth and tenth grade. I never wanted to be a rapper.”

See the Apple Music performance below.