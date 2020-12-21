Lil Uzi Vert has been on a run through 2020. The long-awaited Eternal Atake came through and took over the top of the charts and he doubled back with a new collection right after.

Fast forward to the end of the year, Uzi collaborated with Future for the Pluto x Baby Pluto joint album. He announced that more would be on the way from that duo but at the moment it appears that the focus is back on solo work.

Lil Uzi hit Instagram for a couple of hours on Sunday night and played tons of unreleased music. Of course, fans wanted it for their personal collections and it appears Uzi will make that happen.

“You know what, since it’s down a little bit, I’m going to play SoundCloud vibes,” Uzi shared. “When I drop my SoundCloud tape, it’s going to have all SoundCloud vibes. I’m going to play bops.”

You can get a taste of the IG live session below.