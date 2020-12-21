Lizzo is making sure that her mother and family is taken care of during the Holidays.

When you reach a pinnacle of success, you have the urge to take care of those who were there for you prior to your success. These people are typically your family members, and most likely your parents. On Sunday, Lizzo took to her Instagram to share the new gift she gave her mother for Christmas.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family. I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

Lizzo surprised her mum with a new car for Christmas #BlackJoy ✨pic.twitter.com/Ie2II1UPYZ — #BlackJoy (@hashtagblackjoy) December 21, 2020

Last year Lizzo broke through and took the industry by storm. Her album Cuz I Love You earned a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary album. She earned two additional Grammys for “Truth Hurts” and “Jerome.” She became an instant hitmaker and beloved live performer. In addition, she has continued to promote body positivity and a symbol to encourage all women. It is great to see Lizzo share her success with her mother.

