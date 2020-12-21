Rudy Gobert isn’t leaving the Utah Jazz anytime soon.

Gobert told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on Sunday that he has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Jazz. He called the contract an “incredible blessing.”

“It means that they believe in me,” Gobert said. “They believe in what we’ve been building over the years with this whole organization, with coach [Quin Snyder] and all the guys.”

Gobert was eligible to sign a supermax extension worth $228 million, which is the same contract Giannis Antetokounmpo signed with the Milwaukee Bucks last week. Gobert left money on the table to help the team’s flexibility going forward.

“I want to win, and I feel like leaving this money on the table for the team just to be able to have better talent around me and Donovan was really important,” Gobert said. “I want to win, and I believe in this group and I believe in this organization, and I was willing to leave that money on the table for them.”

Gobert averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 boards, and two blocks during the 2019-20 campaign to earn his first All-Star appearance. Gobert and Donavan Mitchell are the cornerstones for the Jazz going forward. Now if they can continue to build around them.