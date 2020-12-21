Russell Westbrook will hit the court this season for a new team, the Washington Wizards. With his takeover of D.C. comes a new signature sneaker, the Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4.

The sneaker features a colorway that connects Westbrook’s collaborative apparel collection Japanese fashion brand FACETASM. Underfoot, the “Why Not?” Zer0.4 incorporates a double-stacked Zoom Air bag to help improve responsiveness and cushioning during play.

“My favorite part about this shoe, and this whole collection, is being able to use different fabrics and materials yet still prioritizing the performance of the shoe,” Westbrook said.

The collaboration has been in creation since the basketball superstar met designer and founder Hiromichi Ochiai during a trip to Asia in 2018 and 2019.

“I’ve been a huge fan of FACETASM ever since I had the opportunity to travel to Tokyo last year and meet Hiromichi,” said Westbrook. “Together we came up with an idea to do a collaboration with Jordan Brand. I’m super excited and grateful about the collection and to just have something dope for the Brand and for the culture.”

He added, “The way I design my shoes says a lot about who I am. My favorite part about this shoe, and this whole collection, is being able to use different fabrics and materials yet still prioritizing the performance of the shoe first and foremost.”

You can learn more about Westbrook’s latest launch with Jordan Brand here.