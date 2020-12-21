If your kids are concerned about Santa not being able to shimmy down the chimney due to Rona, don’t worry, Dr. Fauci saved him.

Speaking with The Guardian, Fauci revealed that he saved Christmas by making a trip to visit Santa at The North Pole.

“Well, I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” Dr. Fauci said. “So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, and he can leave. And you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”

On a more serious note, the Pfizer vaccine went out across the nation last week as CNN reports over 184,000 vials of the vaccine departed a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan on last Sunday.

“We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday, and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders for the vaccine,” said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed.

More help was on the way as the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use heading into this past weekend.