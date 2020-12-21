The Sports Illustrated Awards went down over the weekend and announced five athletes as the Sportsperson of the Year. That list was LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
The winners were recognized for being activists off the field by pushing social and human issues like Black Lives Matter, the importance of voting, and issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Biggest night in sports hosted by Richard Jefferson, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, and Cari Champion. performances included Steve Aoki, Gucci mane, and a special DJ set by Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel, which was presented by The General Insurance.
Along with the Sportsperson of the Year Award, LeBron James was given the Muhammed Ali Legacy Award.
The full list of winners and the full show can be seen below:
Sportsperson of The Year: LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Presented by Wheaties: LeBron James
Best Dressed Presented by JCPenney: DeAndre Hopkins
Breakout of the Year Presented by Emsculpt Neo: Jamal Murray
Player of the Year Presented by Yappa: Mookie Betts
Game of the Year Presented by Brooks Brothers: Stanley Cup Game 4
Inspiration of the Year: Maya Moore
Play of the Year: Steven Stamkos Goal in Stanley Cup Game 3
SportsKid of The Year: JuJu Watkins
Team of the Year: Milwaukee Bucks