The Sports Illustrated Awards went down over the weekend and announced five athletes as the Sportsperson of the Year. That list was LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The winners were recognized for being activists off the field by pushing social and human issues like Black Lives Matter, the importance of voting, and issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biggest night in sports hosted by Richard Jefferson, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, and Cari Champion. performances included Steve Aoki, Gucci mane, and a special DJ set by Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel, which was presented by The General Insurance.

Along with the Sportsperson of the Year Award, LeBron James was given the Muhammed Ali Legacy Award.

"I grew up reading Sports Illustrated…so to be either inside or on the cover, I dreamed of it but I didn't think it would be possible until it started to happen."



Congrats to @KingJames on his third Sportsperson of the Year award 👑 #SIAwards https://t.co/3nzDy395Po pic.twitter.com/Zt8pCqnZaV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 20, 2020

The full list of winners and the full show can be seen below:

Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Presented by Wheaties: LeBron James

Best Dressed Presented by JCPenney: DeAndre Hopkins

Breakout of the Year Presented by Emsculpt Neo: Jamal Murray

Player of the Year Presented by Yappa: Mookie Betts

Game of the Year Presented by Brooks Brothers: Stanley Cup Game 4

Inspiration of the Year: Maya Moore

Play of the Year: Steven Stamkos Goal in Stanley Cup Game 3

SportsKid of The Year: JuJu Watkins

Team of the Year: Milwaukee Bucks