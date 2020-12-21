Tiffany Haddish is expanding her She Ready brand to assist children in foster care.

The actress joined forces with Ready to Succeed to launch the She Ready internship program to aid with “career and personal development program that provides youth impacted by foster care with the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to thrive, both personally and professionally.”

The program “connects transition-age foster youth with transformative experiences in the media, arts and entertainment industries. The program is supported by Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation and Ready To Succeed, a Career Accelerator for foster youth, who will provide training, mentorship and ongoing support,” as per the official website.

Advertisement

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 to 25 and must have currently or formerly been in the foster care system.

Tiffany Haddish spent two years in foster care until her grandmother ultimately gained custody of her and her siblings. She spoke candidly about her personal struggles and even living in her car on three separate occasions. “I think that was God teaching me a lesson over and over…I wasn’t paying attention the first two times.”