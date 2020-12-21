Uncle Luke revealed that he previously recovered from COVID-19 after being peer pressured to attend a friend’s birthday party.

The Hip Hop icon spoke about his experience and urged readers to take the pandemic more seriously in an interview with the Miami New Times.

Luke says he was following CDC guidelines by self-quarantining and social distancing but gave in to peer pressure and attended a party at a strip club.

Advertisement

“Recently, I joined the ranks of the more than 1 million Floridians who’ve caught the coronavirus. Throughout the pandemic, I had been strictly adhering to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, especially wearing a mask whenever I stepped out of my house. Then I gave in to the peer pressure of going out to a party.”

Uncle Luke added, “Last month, a friend celebrating his birthday at a local strip club would not stop blowing up my phone. He kept begging me to come. I told myself I would go in for 15 minutes and duck out.”

When speaking of the event, he described the epitome of a super spreader event. “As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin’ out and getting drunk. Almost no one was wearing masks. My buddies were all up in my face. Patrons and strippers were walking up to me and asking to take selfies. Of course, I obliged when they asked me to take my mask off. Even though I felt like everyone in the club was an asymptomatic carrier, I stayed late.”

The “I Wanna Rock” rapper began exhibiting symptoms a few days after the event and decided to take a coronavirus test. “Soon, I had a fever and my temperature spiked to 102 degrees. I went to the hospital, where I had a second PCR test that came back positive. Because I wasn’t having trouble breathing, they sent me home and told me to quarantine for two weeks.”

The 59-year-old made a full recovery but he did advise fans to be careful when attending social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the establishment has too many people not following the protocols, don’t be afraid to go home and call it a night.”