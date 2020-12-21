While discussing the freedom of artists to create their own album covers as Action Bronson has done himself, Bambaklava and Fat Joe chop it up about the impact of the Rotten Apple’s graffiti scene, past and present.

Joe Crack, a real BX bomber who tore up the streets with the TATS and TS(Terror Squad) graff crews in the 80s and 90s, spoke about the gentrification of the graffiti world, but still gave props to some of graff’s greatest writers from NYC including EASY and JOZ and his TATS crew mates. Action gave props to crews who caught wreck in the five boroughs including Queens’ SMART Crew, TCN, FTR and the infamous MIKE TD that’s currently killing the streets of NYC.

See the interview in its entirety below.

