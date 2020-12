[WATCH] Sauce Walka Gets a $250K Diamond Implanted In His Face

You’re not really rockin’ ice unless you’re rockin’ it like Sauce Walka.

This past weekend, the Houston rapper posted a video o IG right after he had a $250K diamond implanted into his face. Walka jumped up from the table at famed jeweler Johnny Dang’s spot to show off his dermal piercing and explain the purpose of his “last tear”.

The tear-shaped diamond in 18k rose gold is a 3.00 carat flawless worth $250,000, according to Sauce Walka.

