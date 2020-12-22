Enjoy DaBaby while we have him. The North Carolina rapper revealed in a new interview his career will only go for the next five years.



The “Suge” hitmaker did an interview with XXL and revealed that he is already planning his retirement. “Five years, I’ma be retired in five years,” he shared with the outlet.



What are the plans for DaBaby after? Pushing the next generation. “I won’t be rapping in five years,” he continued. “I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”



He added, “Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, five years, definitely gonna be like one of the hottest labels in the game.”



The roster currently has Stunna 4 Vegas and is expanding with a ton of talent.



You can see the full interview here.