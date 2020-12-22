Diddy has an illustrious career, dealt with multiple tragedies, and survived the COVID-19 pandemic. So it’s only right that he did it big for his mother, who celebrated her 80th birthday on Monday night.

Janice Combs was clearly shocked when she unwrapped the blue box containing the whopping check.

Additionally, her son presented her with a brand new Bentley at the dinner party that he hosted.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” the famous hitmaker wrote. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! … and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS.”

Diddy continued showing his leading lady more love on his Instagram story. “Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay?” He gushed in the video. “Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that’s—that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother.”

The 51-year-old also penned a heartfelt tribute for his twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who turned 14-years-old. “Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it,” he wrote. “I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins.”