G Herbo and five other men from his entourage were indicted on fraud charges and accused of using stolen credit card information to fund a luxurious lifestyle.

One of the rapper’s former friends spoke out about the case and alleged that he was snitching. “I didn’t get hit for fraud bro I got hit [for] not paying taxes in time. Damn throwing me under the bus for what?” Omi wrote on his Instagram story. “Oh you throwing me under the bus because me and you was f—–g with the same shawty damn I get it.”

The PTSD rapper hasn’t publicly responded to these allegations but he seemingly said everything that he had to say in his latest single, “Statement.”

“Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica (Come on)/Can ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud, I went hard from the start (The start)/In my city I’m a god…/If you know you know/Never been no phony though,” he rapped, basically denying all allegations against him.

G Herbo continued, “Bond money, know I’m straight/I spent a 130K out the gate (Yeah)/They like, ‘Swervo stay safe,’ I’m like, ‘Man, y’all late’ (Y’all late)/Y’all like, ‘Free me,’ I’m like, ‘I’ve been in the crib all day.’”