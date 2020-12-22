Ja Rule and 50 Cent have traded verbal shots for almost two decades. Their long-standing feud is something that Fif says can never be cordial. With the Verzuz phenomenon in full effect, there is no ruling out a potential battle, despite the beef that stands between the two artists. It is safe to say a Ja Rule and 50 Cent Verzuz would be the Jeezy and Gucci Mane battle of New York.

Ja Rule recently chopped it up with Hip-Hop DX about Verzuz and his most obvious opponent. He echoes some taunting words to show his eagerness to step in the Verzuz ring with 50.

“Everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want the smoke.”

Despite his taunting words, the possibility of a Fif and Ja Verzuz is a slim chance to none. The “Holla Holla” rapper agreed to it as well, although he is willing to do so with a phone call.

“That ain’t gone happen,” said the Murder Inc. rapper. “I got heat. And let me tell you something. When I do my shows, I can rock, It’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat, ni**a. All meat in the crab cake, ni**a. It’s all meat, ni**a.”

While Ja Rule is looking to get 50 to the Verzuz stage, he will have to stand waiting in line behind Wack 100. The West Coast manager has been fervent in his effort to get 50 Cent and The Game to the Verzuz stage. With the Verzuz 2020 finale ending with Too Short and E-40, fans can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store for the cultural celebration.

Peep Ja Rule’s full conversation below.