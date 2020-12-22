Laverne Cox is set to host an upcoming podcast on iHeart Radio called The Laverne Cox Show which will feature “intimate” conversations with her guests.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests,” said Cox in a statement.

The actress and Shonda Rhimes says the show inspires “new behavior in each of us, to in turn get us closer to becoming the very best versions of ourselves,” the statement said.

“We all know her on-screen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal,” said Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s chief design and digital media officer. “She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”

Laverne Cox is also set to appear in Rhimes’ drama “Inventing Anna” for Netflix.