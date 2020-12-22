When the GRAMMY Award nominations dropped at the top of the month many artists expressed their issues with the list. A bit tardy to the party but still a big voice to the issue is Lil Wayne who wonders why his name is left out.



Weezy hit Twitter on Sunday and posed a question to why he was not nominated for the release of his Funeral album or why is he not invited at all.



“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality?” Wayne wrote. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”



Wayne ran u phis Grammy wins during Tha Carter III era and also snagged on alongside Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz for “No Problem” in 2016.



Does he have a point? Should Wayne have been nominated.



Check out the tweet below.

