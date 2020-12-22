Malik Beasley needs to be less worried about juggling his romances and more about avoiding jail time. The Timberwolves swingman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence.



Beasley’s attorney, Steven Haney, confirmed the plea to ESPN on Monday, revealing his client will not have to serve jail time or home confinement until the end of the NBA season that starts on Tuesday.

His sentence is stated to not exceed 120 days and the charge can be reduced to a misdemeanor if probation is completed successfully.



“This resolution will allow Malik to play the 2020-2021 NBA season and work on becoming the player and person we know he can be,” Haney told ESPN.



Beasley was also facing felony controlled substance/narcotics and felony receiving/concealing stolen property charges.



This past offseason he signed da new four-year, $60 million deal with the Wolves.