We all stuck inside for New Year’s Eve, right? We might as well watch Megan Thee Stallion “Body” performance at the annual Dick Clark celebration.



ABC announced Hot Girl Meg will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021.



The announcement came from Seacrest who revealed “It’s about to get HOT” and adding, “Megan @TheeStallion is bringing the heat to #RockinEve! Don’t miss it.”



Additional performers for the show include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Cydni Lauper.



Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 starts at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 on ABC.

It’s about to get HOT. Megan @TheeStallion is bringing the heat to #RockinEve! Don’t miss it. Party starts at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! https://t.co/DGkfboTNOD — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 21, 2020