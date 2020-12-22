Naomi Campbell kicked off her inaugural Nourishment With Naomi holiday food drive in partnership with Cipriani Restaurants NYC.

The supermodel is joining forces with the hospitality group to donate 1,000 food gift-bags to five hospitals across New York City, including Mt. Sinai, Montefiore, Harlem Hospital, Coney Island Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital.

Naomi Campbell says the link up with Cipriani was a “natural fit” and she thanked the frontline medical workers.

“Thank you for devoting yourself to being a frontline worker during the pandemic of COVID-19. I wanted to acknowledge and appreciate the risk you have been taking these past nine months to keep New York City safe. Please enjoy this small token of appreciation as a form of gratitude for your hard work and efforts during these difficult times,” Campbell said.

Each hospital is set to receive 200 meal baskets between Monday and Tuesday.