On Monday (Dec. 21), Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon debut celebrated its 10th-year anniversary, marking the inception of the late rapper’s prolific career. In commemoration, Nip’s The Marathon Clothing company shared news that the project would be reimagined with an interactive experience in 2021.

“Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons,” TMC penned on Instagram. “It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do.”

The announcement is attached to a visual sneak peek at what’s to come as an animated visual transports viewers back 10 years as The Marathon plays on an older iPod. Fans can appreciate solid details in the foreground, including a shot of Slauson Tees, which was once housed at the same storefront on the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson where The Marathon Clothing currently sets up shop.

They continue: “In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with Okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021. The experience will give viewers [an] intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more. Stay tuned, official drop date coming soon!”

Okidoki is the same creative house that helped bring together memorable projects such as PARTYNEXTDOOR’s PARTYMOBILE visual album.