You have to respect the honesty. Pharrell was on Drink Champs and revealed that if he got jammed up he telling it all.



Half of The Neptunes revealed that jail life is not for him and he requests that all illegal activity is not done around him.



“Literally, I’m not a tough guy, I’m staying my ass inside and the fucking FBI is on speed dial, bro,” Pharrell said. “I’m not a fucking tough guy. You people say things about snitching … I’m fucking snitching. Don’t talk to me about all that.”



Pharrell added, “Everybody plays their part, this is a movie, you guys, everybody plays their part. I am snitching! Don’t do nothing around me, I’m not built for the jail life.”



Ironically, Pharrell has already sung his stance. You can see the full conversation below.