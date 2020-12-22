Rihanna is cooking up but it’s not an album.

The singer explains that she “loves food from my Barbadian roots and eats a lot of fresh fish,” but also enjoys comfort food and drink like “mac ‘n’ cheese, Shepherd’s pie, and rum punch.”

Rihanna is spending the holidays in her hometown of Barbados and will probably enjoy some of her favorite dishes which inspired her upcoming business venture.

“It’s important to be with friends and family—but I feel at such peace when I am there,” she said. “It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people.

Riri says the mandated quarantine forced her to be “still” and focus on simple things. “At first it was strange because I am not used to being still—but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still,” she said. “Then you start to realize during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.”

The beauty mogul was named Forbes’ highest-paid musician and continues to expand her $600 million Fenty empire.