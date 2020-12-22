Malik Beasley, the guy found frolicking with wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen earlier this month, has plead guilty to felony assault after he pulled out an assault riffle on a couple and their 13 year old daughter near his home in Minnesota.

According to the New York Post, Beasley plead guilty felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after allegedly pointing the weapon at the family on September 26th. Beasley’s estranged wife Montana Yao as also charged with fifth-degree drug possession in the incident after police found over two pounds of marijuana in the couple’s home.

The report confirms that Beasley will not miss any of the NBA 2020-21season with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to his potential sentence, as it will not start until after the season is over and will not exceed 120 days. Also, after his probation is completed, the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Beasley and Larsa Pippen, wife of Scottie Pippen, made headlines in early December when they were spotted holding hands in Miami, which prompted his impending divorce from Yao, who saw pics of the two together online.