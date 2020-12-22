Fans, former and current players in the NFL are mourning the loss of Hall Of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, who passed away Monday. He was 58 years old.

The defensive great played for five teams in his 14-year tenure, racking up 160 sacks from 1985 until his retirement in 1999. Greene was inducted into the HOF in 2016 alongside NFL greats Brett Farve, Orlando Pace and Marvin Harrison.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” HOF President and CEO David Baker said. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met.”

“He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”