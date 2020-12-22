Legendary media personality since the late 1990’s STAR aka Troi Torain has recently insinuated on a recent episode of his show The Star Report that he is considering an offer to appear on an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. of CNN and DJ EFN. STAR claims that the episode may be filmed in late February / March next year, depending on a few logistic issues, and is sure to be a fan favorite for many if it does indeed go down.

Drink Champs has become one of the most popular video podcasts out since it launched with Norega and DJ EFN in 2016 with its first guest in Fat Joe of D.I.T.C. It has since done memorable episodes with Nas, 50 Cent, Dame Dash, Jadakiss, Cormega, LL Cool J, Ja Rule plus hundreds more. Drink Champs has launched partnership deals with Tidal, Mass Appeal, and Revolt TV and forged many memorable and viral moments.

STAR also known as Troi Torain was a former Marketing specialist for WEA (Warner Elektra Atlantic). He was also National Director for Virgin Records, a writer for the SOURCE Magazine (1995-1998), and hosted MTV’s Beat Suite. His popular radio show Star & Buc Wild on New Yorks’ Hot97 & Power 105 (2000-2006) secured his place in media history. In 2011 STAR was also inducted into News Ones Top 20 greatest radio personalities of all time and he has since developed his brand largely through his own YouTube platforms.

