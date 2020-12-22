Popular video and audio podcast The Joe Budden Podcast with regular co-hosts Rory and Mal supported by Parks has overnight celebrated its 400th episode since it launched almost five years ago on Soundcloud and YouTube, then titled as I’ll Name This Podcast Later. The podcast show has garnered a legion of loyal fans, is currently being released twice a week, and has had memorable selected guests coming through including Harlem’s Loaded Lux, Charlamagne Tha God, Pusha T, Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Westside Gunn amongst others.

Joe Budden has been one of the most successful media personalities in hip hop of the last five years to transition out of recording music into the entertainment and reporting world. He was the key feature of Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” from April 2017 with DJ Akademiks, Nadeska Alexis, and more recently Wayne-O and provided some of the most memorable and viral moments in hip hop over recent years, notably his distaste for the Migos and other mumble rappers.