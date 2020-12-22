Zoom understand the importance of seeing your family on the holidays so they are once again throwing away the time limit associated with their free accounts.

The 40-miute time constraint will be thrown out during Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and Kwanzaa.

The service’s traditional time limit will be automatically lifted from 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 17 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 19; from 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 26; and from 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

“COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same,” Zoom wrote. “As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.”

You can read the full statement below