21 Savage and Leading By Example partnered with Black-owned holiday apparel and decoration brand Black Santa to create 21 Savage X Black Santa holiday sweatshirts to give away at the holiday wish granting party at Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Georgia. The sweatshirt is also available for a limited time only at www.blacksanta.com for $50.00. A portion of proceeds will benefit Leading By Example Foundation.

21 Savage and LBE have partnered have partnered with YMCA to deliver Christmas to families at YMCA in Georgia. To grant their Christmas wishes, Savage and LBE gave each child Christmas gifts and Christmas meals for their whole families. In attendance were 21 Savage’s Manager Justin “Meezy” Williams, Super District Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and State Representative Bily Mitchell.

