For whatever reason, people are not taking the Covid crisis as seriously as they should. This past weekend, the city of Chicago busted another two parties for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection reported that they shut down two illegal parties with more than 50 guests early Sunday morning, both on the Near North Side.

The first party was busted by BACP and the COVID-19 Task Force shortly after midnight at 409 West Huron Street. BACP said approximately 66 people were in a fourth-floor commercial space which was charging a $100 cover, serving alcohol, and had a DJ. The attendees were not social distancing and were not wearing masks.

The underground establishment was cited for violating COVID-19 regulations and for unlicensed activity. They were also ordered to close down for hazardous and dangerous conditions.

Shortly after that, investigators responded to another complaint at 107 West Hubbard Street where they found an illegal event at a residential apartment. Officials said 83 people were at the party, which charged an entrance fee and had a DJ, not wearing masks or social distancing.

This is not a new occurrence in the city of Chicago. Parties have been getting shut down more and more as the pandemic nears the one-year mark. Hopefully, citizens in these cities start complying with regulations so we can get out of this twilight zone.