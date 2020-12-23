Fight Island will make it into 2021 and is bringing in Conor McGregor for the fight. He will face Dustin Poirier on January 23.



UFC president Dana White announced the nontitle lightweight brawl will hit Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will wrap three major UFC events in just a week’s time span.

100% offence. 100% defence.

Highest PPV. Highest gate.

Fastest Main Event KO of the year.

2020. 40 seconds.

Roll on 2021! #McGregorSportsAndEntertainment pic.twitter.com/C0ueay2R7p — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2020

According to ESPN, the is the third time UFC will hit Abu Dhabi, which became a home for the company after their normal operations were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



McGregor will go back-to-back headlining the sport’s opening pay-per-view. Last January, McGregor defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a quick 40-second fight.