Dr. Fauci is the latest government official to advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving it publicly.



On Tuesday, Fauci followed up on his promise to get vaccinated “as soon as I can.”



Fauci added, “I hope that’s going to be within the next few days to the early part of next week.”



During the Tuesday telecast, Fauci could be seen rolling up his sleeve and receiving the shot.

"I feel extreme confidence in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine"



Top US infectious disease expert Dr Fauci hopes to encourage others by getting the Covid-19 vaccinehttps://t.co/0uiHc5WAty pic.twitter.com/QB8DXbh2fR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020

“It makes me feel good… I want this to be a symbol for the people in the United States to encourage them about the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and to get them to be enthusiastic when their time comes to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

After receiving the vaccine, Fauci gave the camera a thumbs up.

