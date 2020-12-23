Elon Musk Once Considered Selling Tesla to Apple, But Tim Cook Refused to Meet With Him

Elon Musk took to Twitter yesterday to share that he once considered selling Tesla to Apple. However, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, refused to meet with the Tesla founder.

Musk made the claim by commenting under a Reuters post about Apple’s plan to make a mass-produced car by the year 2024.

He said that the claims of Apple’s progress were “Strange, but true,” but added that “During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value),” Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Apple first tried its hand at making an electric car from scratch in 2014 under the name “Project Titan.” In 2018, Vice-President of Apple and former Tesla engineering chief, Doug Shields, returned to Apple after a brief stint with Tesla.