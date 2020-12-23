Prodigy’s legacy will forever live on. His Mobb Deep partner, Havoc, is teaming with Prodigy’s protege Flee Lord to create a tribute album.



HipHopDX shares the new album, In the Name of Prodigy, which features 10 tracks and brings in features from Raekwon, Conway The Machine, Ransom, Busta Rhymes, and more.



“New body of work by @inf_mobb_flee produced by yours truly ‘In the Name of Prodigy,’” Havoc wrote on Instagram. “Honoring our brother P. Drops tonight, tap in. rip @prodigymobbdeep.”



You can hear the effort in full below.