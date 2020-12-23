A major shakeup has happened in the sneaker world as Fear Of God and adidas have announced a long-term partnership. The deal will bring brand founder Jerry Lorenzo on board for the creative and business strategy for adidas Basketball across the globe.



“adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years,” Lorenzo said in a statement to Sneaker News.



Lorenzo heading to Adidas will bring a conclusion to his collaborations with Nike, which spawned the highly coveted Nike Air Fear of God 1.