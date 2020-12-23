First things first, Rest In Peace to King Von. The late Chicago spitter visited Audiomack before his untimely death for both an interview and a stellar “Bless The Booth” freestyle.



Von’s signature storytelling ability was on full display during the freestyle that lasted just over one minute.

Earlier this month, King Von’s “Wayne’s Story” received a video, kicking off a new series, which unfortunately won’t receive a fitting end.

As the Hip-Hop community mourns Von across the world. A new billboard has hit the downtown of the Windy City showing just how big he was set to become.

“Long Live King Von” the Billboard reads, donning Von’s face on a white background.

You can see the billboard below.

A billboard has been put up in Chicago in remembrance of King Von 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rk3hMGdrww — HIP HOP UPDATES (@RapAccess) December 6, 2020





