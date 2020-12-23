Legendary Brand Nubian, New York rapper, producer, actor now tuned podcaster Lord Jamar has weighed in on the current Casanova 2X federal case and the possible involvement or not of DJ Vlad from VladTV. In the recent Episode No. 151 on his “Yanadameen Godcast w/ Rah Digga and Godfrey”, Lord Jamar discusses the situation and whether Vlad is in fact working with or cooperating with law enforcement authorities or not – watch below.

Lord Jamar was of course a longtime regular guest on VladTV for many years on various social issues including racism, sexism, homophobia as well as a range of hip hop topics before they split. With parts of Vlad’s interview being allegedly used for the current indictment, opinions are somewhat split into some sections as to whether it is DJ Vlad’s line of questioning that gets some of his overly sharing guests in trouble or whether in fact, his guests should take more personal responsibility with the answers in which they provided.

With some claiming that Vlad is a “Culture Vulture”, the Soviet immigrant from Kiev that became the household entity in hip hop media and entertainment now known as DJ Vlad has had a long-running and strong association with hip hop since settling in California as a young child in the late 1970’s. He has released mixtapes, produced documentaries as well as earning a degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and working in a variety of computer corporate positions.

Since launching relatively early in YouTube’s infancy in July 2006, DJ Vlad’s YouTube Channel has gathered 4.36 million subscribes and amassed some 3.4 billion YouTube views with interviews with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Boosie, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Soulja Boy, Nick Cannon amongst hundreds more of leading artists, actors, and athletes – proving to be a major influence.