R. Kelly is sitting in jail awaiting his trial for child pornography and other charges. But due to COVID-19 related concerns, the trial was postponed until September.

The disgraced R&B singer pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago which alleged that he filmed himself having sex with underaged girls and paid off potential witnesses during the 2008 trial.

Kelly is also facing racketeering charges in New York and his trial there begins in April.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the new September date is subject to change.

R. Kelly has been trying to get out of jail since he was put in there in July 2019. A judge denied multiple requests for his release as Kelly argues that he’s on the high-risk spectrum of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other reasons.