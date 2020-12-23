Travis Scott returned to his hometown to serve 2,000 kids and families in Houston.

La Flame donated toys, warm meals, fresh produce, Christmas trees, blankets, clothing, and PPE supplies though his Cactus Jack Foundation.

The rapper was joined by his daughter, Stormi Webster, his baby’s mother, Kylie Jenner, and Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner’s own Turkey Leg Hut Food Truck was also on site to offer free food on top of the fresh and canned produce being donated in Missouri City, which is where Scott grew up.

In addition to Turner, US Congressman Al Green, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, and City Council Member Edward Pollard were all in attendance.

Travis Scott gave back to his community while still following COVID-19 guidelines. The donations were contact-less through pick up only.