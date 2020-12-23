In a plot twist no one saw coming, President Donald Trump called the Covid relief bill passed by Congress a “disgrace” on Twitter. Trump blasted the $600 amount of direct payments to American citizens, instead, calling for $2,000.



CNBC reports the relief bill as passed by Congress on Monday and received assistance from a senior Trump administration official, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



Tuesday, Trump would tweet out a video highlighting the flaws and revealed he will not sign yet and asked for Congress to increase the payments to American citizens.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said.



Retweeting the video, offering a cosign and a call to action to return to work is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, looking to get the new payment amount confirmed by Christmas Eve.



“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi wrote. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

House Democrats will aim to pass $2,000 direct payments by unanimous consent on Christmas Eve.

