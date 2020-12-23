Back in the early 2010s, Tyga was on a run and part of it was his Well Done series of mixtapes. Now he is revisiting the series, creating Well Done Fever.



The new mixtape is set to reunite Tyga with DJ Drama for a Christmas Drop that will deliver fans 10 new songs.



As a preview, Tyga introduced the tape with the single and video to “For the Night” a remix of Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars album cut.



You can press play on it below and check back for the mixtape on Christmas Day.